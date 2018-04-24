Articles Filter

DK demo dons Siemens gear

28MW Nissum Bredning features four 8VM1 switchgear panels 

DK demo dons Siemens gear image 24/04/2018

Siemens has supplied four switchgear panels to Siemens Gamesa for the 28MW Nissum Bredning offshore wind farm demonstrator off Jutland in Denmark.

The 8VM1 gas-insulated SF6-free HV switchgear has capacity of 72.5kV and protects the wind turbines from overloads and short circuits. 

Siemens said the 8VM1 has been specifically developed for use in offshore wind farms.  

Nissum Bredning, which features four Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and 66kV cabling, has been supplying power since March. 

Siemens Energy Management division high voltage products chief executive Karlheinz Kronen said: “We’ve constructed the 8VM1 specifically for this type of deployment and focused on an environmentally compatible design during development. 

“Customers will therefore benefit from the advantages of our proven vacuum switching technology with no SF6.” 

Image: Siemens

