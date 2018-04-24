AW Energy rolls with EU cash

Finnish wave developer AW Energy has secured a €5m grant from the EU-backed Horizon 2020 research programme to design, build and test a next-generation 1MW power take-off (PTO) named MegaRoller.

The three-year project will kick off next month at AW Energy’s research centre in Finland. The collaboration project includes 10 partners consisting of companies and research institutes.

AW Energy chief technology officer Jussi Åkerberg said: “We are mobilising the latest technology from other engineering disciplines and even neurosciences.”

AW Energy’s existing wave technology – WaveRoller – is rated at 350kW.

“Reliability and quality have been at the centre of WaveRoller development. Now we are preparing to build on these solid foundations to extend the rating to 1MW with a team of world-class expertise across Europe,” said product quality and certification manager Tuula Mäki.

Image: MegaRoller (AW Energy)