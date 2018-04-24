Nordex books South Africa tour

German manufacturer Nordex Group is to supply turbines totalling 147MW for Building Energy’s Roggeveld wind farm in South Africa.

The order covers delivery of 47 machines made up of AW125/3150 and 3000 models, including towers that will be made in the African country.

It also includes servicing of the turbines for at least 15 years.

Installation at the project site near Laingsburg will start in 2019, creating a about 700 jobs, Nordex said.

Italian outfit Building Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with South African state utility Eskom to supply electricity from Roggeveld once operational.

Image: Nordex