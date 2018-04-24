Danes fill Italian wind coffers

Articles Filter

European Energy has secured financing from Nord/LB and Siemens Financial Services for the 39MW Bosco Del Paine wind farm in Italy.

The project is located in the Basilicata region of southern Italy and will comprise 13 Siemens Gamesa turbines.

Construction of the project is already underway, with commissioning expected in the second half of this year. 

European Energy founder and chief executive Knud Erik Andersen said: “We are very happy that we could partner with Nord/LB and Siemens Financial Services for the Bosco Le Piane project. 

“Italy is increasingly becoming a core market for us, as the Italian government is providing the support for a transition into green power production, and we do see future opportunities to develop projects in Italy.” 

Nord/LB Group senior director Marco Wedemeier said: “The renewable sector in Italy remains of interest for selected transactions of Nord/LB Group, where we have already provided financing to renewable energy projects with aggregated generation capacity in access of 200MW in recent years.”

