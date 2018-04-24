NTR makes 28MW Aeolus swoop

NTR has acquired the 28MW Aeolus wind farm in Ireland from unnamed local private developers.

Total costs of the 12-turbine project, which is located in County Mayo, are just over €50m, NTR said.

29 Jan 2018 The wind farm will be added to the €600m NTR Wind 1 fund portfolio. It will be the last acquisition made by the fund, the company said.

NTR chief investment officer Manus O’Donnell said: “This is the 12th acquisition of onshore wind assets in Ireland and the UK by our NTR Wind 1 fund.

“In just over three years, we have acquired 220MW, with over 160MW now constructed and producing clean energy.”

NTR added that it is currently acquiring onshore wind and solar assets for its second financing vehicle the NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund 2.

