Turbine triumph at Walney 3

Orsted has completed installation of Siemens Gamesa and MHI Vestas turbines at the 659MW Walney 3 offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Installation of the 87 turbines was carried out in two phases by Seajack jack-up vessel Scylla.

Walney 3 comprises 40 MHI Vestas 8MW machines optimised to 8.25MW and 47 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines.

The project will become the largest offshore wind farm in the world when it becomes operational in the second half of the year, Orsted said.

Work is continuing on the commissioning of the turbines and substations, the company added.

Walney 3 programme director Andrew Cotterell said: “We’re delighted to announce that all 87 turbines have been installed. It’s thanks to the hard work of all the teams involved, both within Orsted and our partner contractors, that we have successfully reached this significant milestone on schedule.

“We are now focussed on completing construction and looking forward to seeing the world’s largest wind farm brought safely into commercial operation later this year.”

Orsted owns 50% of the project, with compatriot pension funds PKA and PFA having each acquired a 25% stake in November last year.

