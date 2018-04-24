Acciona plans 400MW Chile push

Acciona Energia is planning to build two wind farms and two solar projects with a combined capacity of 400MW in Chile.

Construction is already underway of the 183MW San Gabriel wind farm in the municipality of Renaico.

Acciona is also planning to build the 87MW Tolpan wind project close to San Gabriel.

The company said the plant will cost about $150m to build.

Early next year, Acciona will start construction of the 62MW Almeyda solar farm on 150 hectares of land at Diego de Almagro in the Atacama region. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Work will also start next year on the 64MW Usya photovoltaic plant on 105 hectares in Calama in the Antofagasta area.

Usya is slated to be operational in mid-2020, Acciona said.

The solar plants will supply electricity to the National Mining Company of Chile under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Acciona Energia South America chief executive Jose Ignacio Escobar said: “We are undertaking major investments over this three-year period, which will considerably strengthen our presence in the thriving renewable energy sector in Chile.”

Image: Acciona