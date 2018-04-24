Siemens Gamesa Kansas call

Siemens Gamesa is to supply turbines with a combined capacity of 225MW for an unnamed client and wind farm in Kansas.

The order is for 98 2.3-108 SWT machines, which will be installed across 16,187 hectares of land.

Delivery is expected to start in the middle of this year, with the project scheduled for completion by the end of 2018.

Blades will be made at Siemens Gamesa’s manufacturing facility in Fort Madison, Iowa, while the nacelles and hubs will be assembled at its factory in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Image: Siemens Games