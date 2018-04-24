Belgians eye 'green' hydrogen

Belgian companies Parkwind, Eoly and Fluxys are planning to build an industrial-scale power-to-gas plant that converts renewable electricity into green hydrogen.

The trio said the aim is to develop a facility that can convert several megawatts of clean power into green hydrogen which can be transported and stored in existing natural gas infrastructure.

Hydrogen would be used to help offset the variability of renewables generation, such as offshore wind, by greening natural gas consumption and a feedstock in transport, logistics and industrial processes, they said.

The companies are currently examining the feasibility of the proposal.

Fluxys chief executive Pascal De Buck said: “Our aim with this project is to unlock green gas as an additional renewable energy source alongside wind and sun, making our infrastructure an instrument for greening natural gas.”

