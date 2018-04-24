Orsted probes Changhua waters

Orsted has hired Taiwanese outfit EGST to carry out geophysical surveys at the sites of the four Greater Changhua offshore wind farms, which will have total capacity of 2.4GW.

EGST will conduct archaeology inspections, seabed mobility and export and array cable route surveys off the coast of Taiwan.

19 Mar 2018 The Taiwanese company, which is a joint venture between Dragon Prince, Pan Formosa and EGS, has already carried out general site investigation for the Greater Changhua projects’ environmental impact assessment and project development stages, Orsted said.

EGST will use the vessels Polaris (pictured) and Solaris for the work starting in May and finishing in July.

Orsted will use the data to help with the design and installation of the foundations and cables for the projects.

Orsted general manager for Asia Pacific Matthias Bausenwein said: “In the past two years of cooperation, our technical team has shared the global standards and requirements for offshore wind farms and elevated EGST’s capabilities for seabed geophysical survey and marine investigation technology, vessel handling and health, safety and environmental standards.

“Our contract today is the best example that our efforts in supporting EGST become well-prepared for offshore wind industry have already paid off.”

Image: Orsted