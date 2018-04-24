Strong wind benefits Iberdrola

Iberdrola revenue from renewables was up 9.3% to almost €1.05bn in the first quarter of 2018, from just under €961m in the same period last year, on the back of increased wind power output.

Net profit from renewables also rose in the first three months of the year to €243.m compared with €193.1m in 2016.

Wind output in Spain was up almost 25% to 4402 gigawatt-hours from 3539GWh, while in the UK onshore production grew more than 32% to 1250GWh from 947GWh in the same period last year, the Spanish company said.

Offshore wind output in the UK increased by 12.4% to 245GWh from 218GWh in 2016.

Overall output from renewables was up almost 15% in the first three months of the year to just under 18.75GWh, with offshore wind production jumping 87% to 407GWh, Iberdrola said.

Installed renewables capacity was almost 29.3GW at the end of the first quarter of 2018, up from just under 27.9GW at this time last year.

Offshore wind capacity more than doubled in the period to 544MW from 239MW in 2016, while onshore stood at just over 15.5GW at the end of March compared with almost 14.9GW in 2016.

Overall, Iberdrola reported revenue of €9.34bn in the first quarter, up 14% on the €8.2bn posted a year ago.

Net profit rose slightly to €838m from just under €828m last year.

Image: Iberdrola