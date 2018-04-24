Articles Filter

3Sun bolsters operations

Stephen Rose to join as COO from SSE in June

3Sun bolsters operations image 24/04/2018

UK offshore wind services group 3sun Group has appointed Stephen Rose as chief operating officer, effective from June.

Rose (pictured) is currently head of wind operations for SSE and a director of G+, a global offshore wind health and safety organisation.

Related Stories

3sun Group chief executive Graham Hacon said: “Steve has a vast amount of renewables operational experience and expertise both offshore and onshore and is hugely respected across the industry. 

“Steve will be key to supporting us refine our product and service offers while looking for new opportunities. This is an exciting appointment for 3sun Group as we move forward preparing for even busier times.”

Rose said: “My current responsibility with SSE is for more than 1000 turbines across 45 sites in the UK and Ireland, both onshore and offshore, so I look forward to leveraging some of my knowledge to further help 3Sun grow and be a success.”

Image: 3Sun

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.