3Sun bolsters operations

UK offshore wind services group 3sun Group has appointed Stephen Rose as chief operating officer, effective from June.

Rose (pictured) is currently head of wind operations for SSE and a director of G+, a global offshore wind health and safety organisation.

“Steve will be key to supporting us refine our product and service offers while looking for new opportunities. This is an exciting appointment for 3sun Group as we move forward preparing for even busier times.”

Rose said: “My current responsibility with SSE is for more than 1000 turbines across 45 sites in the UK and Ireland, both onshore and offshore, so I look forward to leveraging some of my knowledge to further help 3Sun grow and be a success.”

Image: 3Sun