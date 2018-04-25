Orsted signals UK battery charge

Orsted is to build and operate a 20MW energy storage project near Liverpool in England.

The Carnegie Road battery will be the Danish company's first venture into large-scale storage and is scheduled to be operational by the end of the year.

Related Stories Orsted pilots storage in Taiwan

07 Feb 2018 A grid connection agreement and permits are already in place and construction is expected to start in May.

NEC Energy Solutions will supply the battery system, while Shaw Energi, which originally developed Carnegie Road, will support Orsted with the project.

The battery will help manage grid stability during changes between peak and low power demand for the UK's National Grid.

Orsted UK managing director Matthew Wright said: “Acquiring the Carnegie Road plant is an important step forward as it is our first commercial-scale battery storage project.

“We are investing billions of pounds in the UK's energy infrastructure and this is another significant investment that puts the UK at the heart of the global energy transition.”

Image: Orsted