Northwester 2 coup for MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas has secured a deal to supply turbines to Belgian developer Parkwind for the 224MW Northwester 2 wind farm in the North Sea.

The conditional agreement – first reported earlier this month by subscriber-only reNEWS – is for 23 V164-9.5MW machines.

It is the fourth time Parkwind has tapped the Danish-Japanese outfit for the supply of turbines.

Parkwind co-chief executives Eric Antoons and Francois Van Leeuw said the project’s schedule is “very challenging in light of the timing wanted by the Belgian government”.

“This challenging timeline has played an important role in the choice for MHI Vestas as turbine supplier having the capability of delivering the V164-9.5MW.”

Turbine installation is set for late 2019 and the wind farm is due online in 2020.

Image: MHI Vestas