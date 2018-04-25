Change of gears at ABO

ABO Wind has replaced the gearbox of a Fuhrlander MD77 turbine near Eisenach in Thuringia, Germany, on behalf of wind farm operator Boreas.

The work, which involved the installation of a crane, took one day and was carried out without removing the rotors, ABO said. The turbine has been operational since 2003, it added.

13 Apr 2018 ABO Wind said the job marks the expansion of its service offering to turbine operators to include large component exchange.

Earlier this year, the company hired 12 former technicians from FWT Service enabling the service portfolio expansion.

FWT Service was part of the insolvent Fuhrlander company that stopped manufacturing turbines in 2013.

FWT Service filed for insolvency itself last year.

Image: ABO Wind