Hexicon floats Korean JV

Swedish outfit Hexicon is forming a joint venture in South Korea with Coens Co to manufacture the former's floating wind technology in the Asian country.

The CoensHexicon JV aims to target South Korean projects as well as “other agreed markets”.

Hexicon chief executive Henrik Baltscheffsky said: “This is the winning formula for reaching the lowest cost of energy production in the floating wind power segment.

“We are proud to have teamed up with Coens Co that leads the way with successful experiences working with oil and gas majors for many years.”

Coens Co executive vice president Steve Seo said: “We are keen to transfer the innovative floating offshore wind technology from Hexicon to Korean renewable energy expansion that will contribute to the offshore wind market in Asia and elsewhere.”

