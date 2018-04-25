Leg up for second Beatrice OTM

Seaway Heavy Lifting has installed the jacket foundation for the second offshore transformer module (OTM) at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth off Scotland.

The first of the Siemens-designed OTMs, which are about one-third smaller than conventional platforms, was installed in February.

Beatrice will feature 84 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: Beatrice Offshore Wind Ltd