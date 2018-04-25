Industry sets offshore lift standard

MHI Vestas and Siemens Gamesa are part of an industry partnership that has developed common standards for lifting components in the offshore wind sector.

The standards have been developed under the auspices of Offshoreenergy.dk, a Danish offshore industry group.

Offshoreenergy.dk chief executive Glenda Napier said: “Common standards for planning and performing heavy lifting will mean significant savings, increased efficiency and security.”

Other companies involved in the partnership include Orsted, Vattenfall, Statoil, A2Sea, Fred Olsen Windcarrier, Mammoet, Semco Maritime, among others.

Image: Pixabay