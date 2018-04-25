Ampelmann plants German roots

Dutch walk-to-walk specialist Ampelmann has opened its first office in Germany to meet growing business demand in the offshore wind sector.

Tim Borner has been appointed as business development manager offshore wind Germany to head up the office, which is in Hamburg.

Borner was previously an offshore shipbroker with Global Renewables Ship Brokers.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Ampelmann at such a pivotal moment, as walk-to-work operations become increasingly vital in the offshore renewable industry, particularly off the German coast.”

Senior project engineer Kris Benne will also work out of the new officer with a focus on operational matters and support to local clients, Ampelmann said.

Image: Ampelmann