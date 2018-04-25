Articles Filter

Gulliver travels to Scaldis

New DP2 crane vessel delivered ready for work in offshore sectors 

Gulliver travels to Scaldis image 25/04/2018

Scaldis has taken delivery of the DP2 crane vessel Gulliver from Royal IHC.  

Royal IHC managed the design, procurement, construction in China and commissioning of the vessel.

The 108-metre Gulliver (pictured) recently completed sea trials and 4000-tonne load testing, with final commissioning carried out in Rotterdam, Royal IHC said.

It features two Huisman cranes, a large deck space and a helideck. 

Scaldis will deploy Gulliver for a variety of jobs, including offshore wind farm installation.

Image: Royal IHC

