Gulliver travels to Scaldis

Scaldis has taken delivery of the DP2 crane vessel Gulliver from Royal IHC.

Royal IHC managed the design, procurement, construction in China and commissioning of the vessel.

The 108-metre Gulliver (pictured) recently completed sea trials and 4000-tonne load testing, with final commissioning carried out in Rotterdam, Royal IHC said.

It features two Huisman cranes, a large deck space and a helideck.

Scaldis will deploy Gulliver for a variety of jobs, including offshore wind farm installation.

Image: Royal IHC