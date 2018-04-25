Morgan Stanley green pledge

Financial services giant Morgan Stanley has unveiled a new commitment to provide $250bn in funding for clean technology and renewable energy by 2030.

Morgan Stanley chief sustainability officer Audrey Choi said: “This announcement reflects Morgan Stanley’s continued commitment to enabling private sector capital to find attractive opportunities in the growing market for low-carbon solutions.”

The bank said that since 2006 it has provided over $84bn to support clean tech and renewables development.

It has also underwritten sustainable bond transactions worth more than $27bn since 2013.

Image: Pixabay