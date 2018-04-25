Articles Filter

Morgan Stanley green pledge

Bank to provide $250bn for renewables projects and clean tech by 2030

Morgan Stanley green pledge image 25/04/2018

Financial services giant Morgan Stanley has unveiled a new commitment to provide $250bn in funding for clean technology and renewable energy by 2030. 

Morgan Stanley chief sustainability officer Audrey Choi said: “This announcement reflects Morgan Stanley’s continued commitment to enabling private sector capital to find attractive opportunities in the growing market for low-carbon solutions.” 

The bank said that since 2006 it has provided over $84bn to support clean tech and renewables development. 

It has also underwritten sustainable bond transactions worth more than $27bn since 2013.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.