RCG gets grip on RE

New online platform offers information on a range of clean power projects 

RCG gets grip on RE image 25/04/2018

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG) has launched the first phase of a new online data platform providing information on a range of clean power projects around the world.

Offshore wind is covered by the first stage of the Global Renewable Infrastructure Projects initiative, which offers real-time information by country, project, participant, status, associated infrastructure, assets, among other items.

RCG said the data is collected from the consultancy's network of industry contacts, government publications, regulators, company information, financial markets and media sources.

RCG chief operating officer Lee Clarke said: “We are delivering a new way of accessing data and forecasts that will give our customers faster and higher quality information to support growth in their businesses.”

Image: Renewables Consulting Group

