GeoSea loads Riffgrund 2 buckets

GeoSea vessel Innovation has loaded out the first suction bucket jacket foundations for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The vessel is expected to depart from Cuxhaven port in Germany to tackle installation at the project site shortly, it is understood.

Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore is supplying the jackets, with Harland and Wolff manufacturing the suction buckets for the foundations. Norwegian contractor NGI will act as suction operator.

Jan De Nul jack-up Vole au Vent installed the first Steelwind Nordenham-fabricated monopile foundation at the project site in March.

Meanwhile, Van Oord vessel Nexus has started installation of the Nexans-made array cables.

The wind farm will also be linked to Orsted’s neighbouring 312MW Borkum Riffgrund 1 project.

Array cabling activities are expected to be wrapped up in July.

In August, the project will be linked to the 900MW DolWin 3 platform.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines. Fred Olsen Windcarrier will tackle turbine installation, starting in the early summer.

