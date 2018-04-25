BayWa team basks in Spanish sun

Huawei and BayWa are teaming up to build the 170MW Don Rodrigo solar farm in Spain.

The subsidy-free project will feature Huawei’s FusionSolar smart photovoltaic solution, including Sun2000-60KTL and Sun2000-100KTL inverters.

BayWa head of solar projects Benedikt Ortmann said: “Don Rodrigo is a landmark project, being the first grid-parity, utility-scale, PV project worldwide.

“Key to success will be working with our trusted partners. For some years, we have been cooperating together and developing a trusting relationship, so, Huawei was the natural choice for us.”

Image: BayWa