BayWa team basks in Spanish sun
170MW Don Rodrigo PV project to feature Huawei's FusionSolar technology
Huawei and BayWa are teaming up to build the 170MW Don Rodrigo solar farm in Spain.
The subsidy-free project will feature Huawei’s FusionSolar smart photovoltaic solution, including Sun2000-60KTL and Sun2000-100KTL inverters.
BayWa head of solar projects Benedikt Ortmann said: “Don Rodrigo is a landmark project, being the first grid-parity, utility-scale, PV project worldwide.
“Key to success will be working with our trusted partners. For some years, we have been cooperating together and developing a trusting relationship, so, Huawei was the natural choice for us.”
Image: BayWa