Berlin mulls clean power revisions

Policymakers in Berlin will discuss amendments to Germany’s renewable energy rules later this week, according to the Bundestag conservative party group energy spokesman Andreas Lenz.

Lenz told an industry event in Berlin on Tuesday that, if adopted, the new rules would allow offshore wind farms to be connected to power-to-gas plants irrespective of a connection to the grid.

The draft bill would also make permanent the need for mandatory construction licences for all onshore wind auction participants.

Last year, community projects that did not need a construction license under the then rules claimed 2.7GW out of 2.8GW of onshore wind capacity offered in Germany's auction.

In the first tender in 2018, when the license rule for community projects was suspended, commercial developers banked the bulk of the 700MW of grid capacity acutioned.

