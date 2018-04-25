Articles Filter

Siemens Gamesa US boost

Deal with NextEra to repower three wind farms totalling 508MW in Texas 

Siemens Gamesa US boost image 25/04/2018

Siemens Gamesa is to repower three wind farms in Texas totalling 508MW for a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

One part of the deal covers repowering 362 Vestas V47 turbines at the Indian Mesa and Woodward wind farms.

The contract includes a hardware and control upgrade resulting in an increased output of 710kW from 660 kW and higher availability for 10 additional years beyond the original design life. 

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Siemens Gamesa will also repower 210 Bonus 1.3MW turbines at the King Mountain wind farm.

It will provide upgraded materials, warranty and commissioning services, resulting in greater reliability for the project's 268MW capacity. 

Siemens Gamesa service business unit chief executive Mark Albenze said: “As a multi-brand service provider, we can enhance the performance of V47 turbines with our cutting-edge solutions by delivering maximum performance and optimal energy output, allowing NextEra Energy Resources to achieve the best possible return on their investment.

“Repowering the Bonus units demonstrates Siemens Gamesa's commitment to maximising value for our customers throughout an asset's lifecycle. The upgrades will improve the reliability of these units by modernising the turbines to reduce maintenance requirements and sustain overall site availability.” 

Image: Pixabay

