NY seeks RE second helpings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (pictured) has announced a second renewable electricity solicitation for up to 20 large-scale projects.

The call is expected to spur up to $1.5bn in private investment and support up to 1.5m megawatt-hours of green power annually.

It is the second round run by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority under the state’s Clean Energy Standard. Onshore wind, solar and hydro were winners in the first.

The state is aiming to secure 50% of its needs from renewable electricity by 2030.

