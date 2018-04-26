Strong wind blows for Vattenfall

Vattenfall underlying operating profit from wind generation increased to Skr1.04bn (€100m) in the first quarter of 2018, up from Skr858m in the same period last year.

Net sales also grew to almost Skr3bn in the latest period from just over Skr2.54bn in the first three months of 2017.

Related Stories Vattenfall unveils new look

26 Mar 2018

Vattenfall rethinks game plan

30 Oct 2014 The Swedish company said the increases were down to new capacity added in 2017, as well as positive price effects.

Overall, underlying operating profit reached almost Skr9.4bn up from Skr8.4bn in 2017. Net sales also improved in the first quarter to Skr44.3bn from just over Skr40bn last year.

Increased hydro production in Sweden and higher electricity prices were the main contributors to the stronger showing in the quarter, Vattenfall said.

Hydro generation was up to 10.8TWh in the first quarter, a rise of 1.5TWh on the same period last year.

Vattenfall chief executive Magnus Hall said: “Renewable energy is today the most cost-effective newbuild alternative.

“We are showing that we are a leader in driving development forward.”