Nordex goes XL with 4.8MW unit

German manufacturer Nordex has unveiled a new 4.8MW turbine designed specifically for strong wind sites such as north-west Europe, the UK and Norway.

The N133/4.8 is an expansion of the Delta4000 series introduced last year and includes a combination of component elements from the N131 and N149 machines. Series production is scheduled for 2019.

Nordex said the machine "sets new standards in the strong-wind segment for both rotor diameter and maximum output”. The design also includes existing Delta4000 innovations such improved service concept, a mobile crane solution and a more efficient electrical system.

Sound power levels are “particularly low” at 106dB at full tilt and can be reduced depending on location to 98dB using different operating modes.

Hubs are available at 78, 83 and 110 metres, allowing the turbine to be deployed at tips of 145 metres and at up to 177 metres.

Image: Nordex