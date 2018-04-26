Orsted limits blade fix hit

Orsted expects earlier than expected turbine blade erosion on several of its offshore wind farms to have “little to no” financial impact, according to chief executive Henrik Poulsen.

Repairs to leading edge erosion on Siemens Gamesa 3.6-120 turbines at the Danish developer’s 400MW Anholt in Denmark are underway and similar corrections are planned at the 630MW London Array in the UK.

The chief executive added “increased production” as a result of the repairs and “warranty claims” will mean Orsted will not take a large financial hit.

Repair operations at the Orsted sites are part of wider blade fixes being planned elsewhere, as first revealed by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

Image: the Anholt wind farm (Siemens Gamesa)