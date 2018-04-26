Danes dine at Formosa feast

Articles Filter

26/04/2018

Orsted has taken a positive final investment decision for the 120MW second phase of the Formosa 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

A total of 20 Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines will be added to the existing 8MW project, which features two 4MW machines.

The project will utilise non-recourse project finance to fund a large proportion of the capital costs, said Orsted. 

Project financing loans will come from a consortium of international and Taiwanese banks, added the developer.

Orsted says the full project will be the first commercial-scale offshore site in the country when online before 2020.

Formosa 1 is a joint venture between Orsted (35%), local developer Swancor Renewable (15%) and Macquarie Capital (50%).

A full group investment call is expected in May.

