India joy for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa is to supply turbines and build a 300MW wind farm in India for Sembcorp Green Infra.

The engineering, procurement and construction contract will see the manufacturer deliver 143 SG 2.1-122 machines to the project in Gujarat state, as well as provide all the other infrastructure needed to equip and operate the facility.

It will be connected to India’s Interstate Transmission System and supply power to multiple states, the company said.

Siemens Gamesa added that the deal is the first for the SG 2.1-122 model, which is specifically designed for low-speed sites, and is the company's largest single order in India.

Siemens Gamesa Indian onshore division chief executive Ramesh Kymal said: “This contract marks a landmark in Siemens Gamesa's strategy in India on account of both the size of the project and the technology selected.

“Moreover, it sends a very positive signal regarding the market's momentum and shores up our confidence in its full recovery.”

Sembcorp Green Infra is a subsidiary of Sembcorp Energy India.

Image: Siemens Gamesa