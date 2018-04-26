Articles Filter

Topside triumph at Hornsea 1

First of four platforms installed at 1.2GW project off UK east coast 

Topside triumph at Hornsea 1 image 26/04/2018

Crane vessel Saipem 7000 has installed the Z12 topside for the first of four offshore substations at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

Danish fabricator Bladt Industries manufactured the topsides. 

Related Stories

Hornsea 1, located 120km off the Yorkshire coast, will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, three substations and a reactive compensation station.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Image: Orsted

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.