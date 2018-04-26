Topside triumph at Hornsea 1
First of four platforms installed at 1.2GW project off UK east coast
Crane vessel Saipem 7000 has installed the Z12 topside for the first of four offshore substations at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.
Danish fabricator Bladt Industries manufactured the topsides.
Hornsea 1, located 120km off the Yorkshire coast, will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, three substations and a reactive compensation station.
The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.
Image: Orsted