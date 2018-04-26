Topside triumph at Hornsea 1

Crane vessel Saipem 7000 has installed the Z12 topside for the first of four offshore substations at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

Danish fabricator Bladt Industries manufactured the topsides.

Related Stories Tideway triumph at Hornsea 1

18 Apr 2018 Hornsea 1, located 120km off the Yorkshire coast, will consist of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, three substations and a reactive compensation station.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Image: Orsted