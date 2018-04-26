Hull aims for offshore greatness

Hull is looking to attract more offshore renewable energy businesses in order to maximise the potential benefits offered by the Siemens Gamesa blade factory and port facilities in the UK city.

“Hull is already at the heart of UK wind industry but now we want to become a global centre of excellence,” Hull City Council chief executive Matt Jukes told delegates at the sixth Offshore Wind Connections event in the city today.

Local companies have secured £47m in offshore wind contracts, while the city council's Green Port Growth Programme has attracted £405m of private sector investment to Hull.

RenewableUK deputy chief executive Maf Smith said: “Industry and government need to continue to work together to improve opportunities for companies around Humberside to make the most of the opportunities offered by the huge volume of projects coming through.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa