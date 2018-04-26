Hull aims for offshore greatness
UK city wants to be 'global centre of excellence' for renewables
Hull is looking to attract more offshore renewable energy businesses in order to maximise the potential benefits offered by the Siemens Gamesa blade factory and port facilities in the UK city.
“Hull is already at the heart of UK wind industry but now we want to become a global centre of excellence,” Hull City Council chief executive Matt Jukes told delegates at the sixth Offshore Wind Connections event in the city today.
Jukes said the £310m blade factory and green port have already created 2207 local jobs and 924 apprenticeships in the region since it opened in 2016.
Local companies have secured £47m in offshore wind contracts, while the city council's Green Port Growth Programme has attracted £405m of private sector investment to Hull.
RenewableUK deputy chief executive Maf Smith said: “Industry and government need to continue to work together to improve opportunities for companies around Humberside to make the most of the opportunities offered by the huge volume of projects coming through.”
Image: Siemens Gamesa