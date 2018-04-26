Tekmar scores German double

UK outfit Tekmar Energy has secured contracts from Van Oord to supply cable protection systems (CPS) for the DeBu offshore wind farm and 900MW BorWin3 grid hub in the German North Sea.

The CPS for DeBu will cover 35 array cables and will be tailored specifically for the project to “cater for all different cable sizes applied and respective interface to the monopile foundations”, Tekmar said.

07 Oct 2013 DeBu is owned by Northland Power and will consist of 31 MHI Vestas V164 turbines optimised to 8.4MW. Installation is planned to start in the second half of 2018, Tekmar said.

The company will provide CPS for the three export cables at BorWin3, which is owned by TenneT and will convert three-phase electricity generated by offshore wind farms into direct current and transmit it 160km to shore.

“These contracts mark our 61st and 62nd named projects working within offshore wind, taking the total systems supplied to well over 6000 protecting over 20GW of electrical infrastructure around the globe,” Tekmar said.

The company added that it is also supplying CPS to protect the 79 array cables at the EnBW's 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm under a separate contract.

Image: Tekmar