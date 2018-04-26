Articles Filter

Fugro holds steady course

Revenue from marine division up 2.5% in Q1 2018 compared with 2017

26/04/2018

Fugro reported revenue from its marine division up 2.5% to €216.2m in the first three months of the year, compared with €211m in the same period last year.

The company has carried out a geophysical survey of the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm zone off the Dutch west coast.

The scope included geotechnical investigations, laboratory testing and development of an integrated soil model for the area, it said.

Overall revenue at the company was €350.4m in the first three months of 2018,  a 3.3% increase on 2017.

Fugro chief executive Paul van Riel said: “The non-oil and gas markets that are relevant for Fugro, mostly building and infrastructure and offshore wind, continue to develop positively.

“Especially in offshore wind, Fugro benefits from the plans for large developments in the North Sea and elsewhere.”

