Diamond sparkles at Burbo 2

Diamond Transmission Partners has been awarded a licence by Ofgem to operate the £193.9m transmission assets at Orsted's 258MW Burbo Bank 2 offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

Ofgem selected the consortium of Mitsubishi Corp and HICL Infrastructure Company as preferred bidder for the assets in July last year as part of the OFTO Tender Round Four process.

Diamond will own and operate the offshore substation, cables and other elements for the next 20 years.

Orsted owns 50% of the wind farm with Kirkbi and PKA each holding 25% stakes.

Ofgem is currently running OFTO Tender Round Five for the transmission links at the Dudgeon, Race Bank, Walney 3, Galloper and Rampion offshore wind farms.

Round Six is expected to be launched later this year, Ofgem said.

Image: Burbo Bank 2 (reNEWS)