Enel fills Italian PV coffers

Enel Green Power and the F2i infrastructure fund have agreed debt refinancing totalling €1.02bn with several financial institutions for solar farms owned by Gruppo EF Solare Italia.

Gruppo EF Solare Italia, which is an equal joint venture between Enel Green Power and F2i, has 123 photovoltaic plants in its portfolio with a combined capacity of almost 400MW across 14 regions of Italy.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, ING Bank, Unicredit and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will provide the debt under a non-recourse project financing arrangement.

The money will be used to optimise the terms and conditions of EF Solare Italia's credit lines, rationalise its corporate structure and to support future growth.

