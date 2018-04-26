Van Oord offloads Gemini stake 

Articles Filter

A Luxembourg investment vehicle set up by German insurance group Alte Leipziger and Hallesche has bought Van Oord's 10% stake in the 600MW Gemini offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea.

WPD Invest advised Alte Leipziger and Hallesche on the deal and said the insurance group is looking to invest in other offshore projects.

Gemini, which became fully operational last year, comprises 150 Siemens Gamesa 4MW turbines.

The other investors in the project are Northland Power (60%), Siemens Project Ventures (20%) and Dutch municipal utility HVC. 

