Catapult targets innovation

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has launched a new competition for small and medium-sized companies working in the renewables market.

The Offshore Wind Innovation Competition calls for technologies to deal with specific industry innovation challenges.

Successful companies will gain access to ORE Catapult’s test and validation facilities to de-risk the technology, and be able to pitch ideas to investment group Green Angel Syndicate and ScottishPower Renewables.

ORE Catapult’s Andrew Tipping said: “Our innovation competition seeks to match innovative technology developers with the three most important elements they need to commercialise their products: the market, owner/operators seeking solutions; a technology proving ground, the Catapult’s testing and validation facilities; and finance, the private investors who provide the essential capital to make it all happen.”

