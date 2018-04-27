Gravis prepares offshore push

London investment company Gravis is preparing to take an around £80m stake in an operational UK offshore wind farm.

Cash for the deal, on which further details have not been released, is being raised for in-house fund GCP Infra through a series of loan notes.

26 Feb 2018 "The subscription for the loan motes will be funded by the company from its available resources at the relevant time,” said Gravis in regulatory filings.

“Proceeds shall be used to finance investment in an operational offshore wind project located in the UK,” it added.

The wind farm is described only as a renewable obligation project.

