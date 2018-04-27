New chief for H&W

Robert Cooper is to retire as chief executive of Belfast fabrication yard Harland and Wolff after a 44-year career with the company.

Cooper (pictured, left) will step down on 30 April and be replaced by Jonathan Guest (pictured, right), who currently serves as business development director.

Guest has been a “major asset” to the company, said Cooper.

“The role of CEO of Harland and Wolff comes with huge responsibilities which go beyond our immediate existence as a successful and innovative engineering firm.

“The brand is known throughout the world and I know he will provide excellent leadership for the team at Harland and Wolff, which is now in its 158th year.”

Image: Harland and Wolff