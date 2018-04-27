Massachusetts offshore bounty

Offshore wind development off the coast of Massachusetts could be worth between $1.4bn and $2.1bn to the US state over the next 10 years, according to a new report.

The report – 'Offshore Wind Workforce Report' commissioned by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) – said that the deployment of 1.6GW of offshore wind capacity could create between 2270 and 3170 jobs.

Related Stories Massachusetts delays offshore prize

24 Apr 2018

US to offer new offshore zones

06 Apr 2018 The authors – Bristol Community College, UMass Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy – defined the jobs created as one person working full-time for one year.

Direct economic benefits created by the sector could be in the range of $675m to $800m, it said.

Between 140 to 255 operations and maintenance job years would be created over the lifetime of an offshore wind farm, the report said.

It added that in total 1.6GW of offshore wind could support 6870 and 9850 job years over 10 years.

Analysis and recommendations to guide training and development needs for workers in the offshore wind industry were also included in the report.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation in 2016 authorising the procurement of clean power, including 1.6GW of offshore wind.

MassCEC chief executive Stephen Pike said: “The information in this study will be critical to developing a workforce that can contribute to the emerging offshore wind industry.

“With our proud maritime heritage and robust innovation sector, Massachusetts workers are well-positioned, with the necessary training, to participate in this new American industry.”

Image: Pixabay