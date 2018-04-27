Elia boosts 50Hertz stake

Belgian transmission system operator (TSO) Elia has completed the acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Eurogrid International, the holding company of German TSO 50Hertz.

Elia's interest in Eurogrid International now rises to 80%.

The company paid about €976.5m for the additional 20%.

“The transaction will allow further strengthening collaboration and a stronger partnership between Elia and 50Hertz forming the Elia Group as a leading group of transmission system operators in Europe,” Elia said when the proposed deal was first announced in March.

