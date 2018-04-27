BP hires ex-Statoil head

Energy major BP has hired former Statoil chief executive Helge Lund as its new chairman, officially effective from 1 January next year, to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg.

Lund (pictured) will join BP on 1 September as chairman designate and a non-executive director.

He will stand down immediately as a director at oil services group Schlumberger, and is also chairman of the board healthcare company Novo Nordisk in Denmark.

Lund was at Statoil for 10 years until 2014, where he oversaw the Norwegian energy giant's push into offshore wind during his latter years at the company.

BP's renewables interests include US onshore wind and a strategic partnership with Lightsource to develop solar power globally.

Image: BP