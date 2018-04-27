Danes float French ties

Danish outfit LICEngineering is teaming up with French company Principia to widen both company's geographic reach and offshore offering to clients.

LIC has expertise in the design for jacket and monopile foundations, while Principia is active in the floating offshore wind field.

Principia has teams spread across southern Europe and in Malaysia, with LIC having offices in Denmark and the UK, as well as strategic partnerships in the US.

LIC UK team deputy head Luke Fussell said: “With LIC’s practical design experience and Principia’s forward-looking coupled analysis and floating design work I’m confident we can make some huge LCoE savings for our clients.”

Principia business development and project manager Benoit Chasse said: “This strong combination of skills for both fixed and floating offshore wind technologies, combined with a geographical presence covering Europe but also the US and Asia, makes this new adventure with LIC a promising future for both companies.”

Image: LICEngineering