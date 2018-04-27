Germans spread offshore joy

Up to six projects have secured grid capacity in Germany’s latest 1.6GW offshore wind auction.

The average price of successful bids was €46.60 per megawatt-hour with some projects coming in on a subsidy-free basis and others at up to €98.30/MWh.

The wind farm will be a subsidy-free site and is expected online in 2024 via the 900MW DolWin5 grid hub.

The Danish developer also secured capacity for the 131.75MW Gode Wind 4 with a bid of €98.30 per megawatt-hour.

Gode Wind 4 will connect to the DolWin 6 grid hub, which is to go live in 2023.

Orsted chief executive Martin Neubert said the wind farms will "add significant capacity" in its ambition to hit 12GW of installed capacity by 2025.

German utility Innogy has won support for its 325MW Kaskasi site, also in the North Sea, with a bid price described as "above the €46.60 average". An investment decision is planned for 2020 with commissioning starting as early as 2022.

Spanish developer Iberdrola secured around a third of the capacity available in the Baltic Sea. It will build the 476MW Baltic Eagle as well as 10MW at the Wikinger Sud extension.

KNK Wind has won with its up to 348MW Arcadis 1 near-shore project, also in the Baltic Sea.

Losing bidders included Vattenfall, Northland and Eon.

Image: Orsted