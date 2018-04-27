Norwegian room service for Adwen 

Adwen has chartered a vessel from Norwegian company BOA to provide accommodation and walk-to-work services at the 200MW Borkum West 2.1 and 400MW Global Tech 1 offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

Offshore construction vessel BOA Sub C (pictured) started the charter, which will last five months, on 17 April.

Adwen is carrying out annual maintenance on the turbines at the two wind farms, BOA said.

Technicians will be transferred from the vessel to turbine and back by an Ampelmann E-Type E1000 gangway system.

The gangway can also be transformed into a crane boom with up to one-tonne lifting capacity at a 30-metre range, BOA added.

Image: BOA