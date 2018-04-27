Canadians, Turks form PV team 

Canadian Solar is partnering with Turkish conglomerate Global Investment Holdings (GIH) to develop photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of up to 300MW in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The Canadians will provide engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as operations and maintenance for the projects, which will be developed over the next three years.

10 Apr 2018 Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “We are delighted to partner with Global Investment Holdings and further expand our presence in EMEA.

“We will continue to leverage our expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean and affordable solar energy all over the world.”

GIH has investments in ports infrastructure, energy and non-banking financial services.

Image: Canadian Solar