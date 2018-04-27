Articles Filter

Canadians, Turks form PV team 

Solar projects totalling 300MW to be developed in EMEA region

Canadians, Turks form PV team  image 27/04/2018

Canadian Solar is partnering with Turkish conglomerate Global Investment Holdings (GIH) to develop photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of up to 300MW in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The Canadians will provide engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as operations and maintenance for the projects, which will be developed over the next three years. 

Related Stories

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “We are delighted to partner with Global Investment Holdings and further expand our presence in EMEA. 

“We will continue to leverage our expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean and affordable solar energy all over the world.”

GIH has investments in ports infrastructure, energy and non-banking financial services.

Image: Canadian Solar

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.