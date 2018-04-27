Unlucky 13 for RES in Highlands

RES Group has been refused permission on appeal for its 13-turbine Culachy wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

Scottish government officials rejected the 47.6MW project near Fort Augustus due to potential impacts on wild lands, landscape and visuals.

23 Feb 2018 Highland Council ruled against the wind farm on similar grounds in December 2015.

The project was based on 12 turbines of up to 149.5 metres and one unit pegged at 132 metres.

Hardware would have been around 3.4MW each.

